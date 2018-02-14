This Is How Kylie Jenner Is Spending Valentine's Day

In a series of Instagram Stories and tweets, Jenner informed fans that she not only restocked favorites like "Sugar" and "Spice" kits, but that she's also selling products straight from her personal collection. For those interested in single lip varnishes, she boasted that her brand currently had a 48-hour 2-for-$20 deal on all mattes, glosses, metals, and velvets. No, you're not dreaming, this new mama is giving everyone the gift of beauty for V-Day.