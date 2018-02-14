This Is How Kylie Jenner Is Spending Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, Kylie Jenner wants you to forgo the flowers, chocolates, and prix-fixe menus in favor of something a little more decadent: Her best-selling lip kits. And, why not? After all, it is the season to pucker up!
Jenner, who just gave birth to baby girl Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, is finally breaking out of her social media hiatus to remind fans that she's still Queen of The 'Gram. Hey, not just anyone can beat Beyoncé's Instagram record.
In a series of Instagram Stories and tweets, Jenner informed fans that she not only restocked favorites like "Sugar" and "Spice" kits, but that she's also selling products straight from her personal collection. For those interested in single lip varnishes, she boasted that her brand currently had a 48-hour 2-for-$20 deal on all mattes, glosses, metals, and velvets. No, you're not dreaming, this new mama is giving everyone the gift of beauty for V-Day.
My 2 for $20 valentine's sale is live at https://t.co/bDaiohhXCV! mattes, glosses, metals and velvets, all restocked for the sale! #HappyValentinesDay ? ? pic.twitter.com/LwT5Bd3TXl— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 14, 2018
To make the holiday even sweeter, Jenner also shared a seductive photo of herself dressed in a casual black sweatshirt, comfy-looking shorts, and black-and-white heeled booties on Instagram with the simple caption, "vday."
Fans couldn't get enough of the pic, commenting with things like, "Yesss honey, mommy Kylie is looking better than ever" and "Living for you Kylie."
As for Jenner's nighttime plans? We're not so sure. According to TMZ, the entrepreneur's boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, was in Texas over the weekend receiving a key to Missouri City. However, it's totally possible that he's flown back in time for a special evening of lounging and changing diapers with his two favorite Valentines. If we had to guess, Scott probably also showered his boo with massive, ornate floral arrangements similar to the ones he reportedly sent her following the birth of their daughter.
