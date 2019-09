Why We Actually Need Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Narrative

After months of unconfirmed reports and having to use the word “alleged” a lot when talking about it, Kylie Jenner has finally let us off the hook. The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings announced to the world that she did indeed spent that last nine months pregnant, and the beauty mogul gave birth to a baby girl on February 1 . This is the first child for her and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. She posted an official statement to fans on Twitter , apologizing for keeping them “in the dark” throughout this process . She said, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.” In Jenner’s special case — she’s a celebrity with millions of fans obsessed with her every move — privacy was of paramount concern. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she explained. Despite the speculation that Jenner was keeping the news of her baby to herself in order to capitalize on it later, it turns out that the 20-year-old just wanted to have a peaceful and joyous pregnancy.