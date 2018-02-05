Welcoming a child into your life warrants a major celebration. For some, it's a festive cigar with friends and fam. For others, it's a home video capturing every tear of joy. But for new mom Kylie Jenner and dad Travis Scott, the celebration came in a different form: with matching tattoos.
Famed celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy — who has worked with Jenner in the past —posted the tattoos to his Instagram late Sunday night. The picture shows what appears to be the backs of Jenner and Scott's ankles, each bearing a tiny tattoo of a butterfly. "Congrats to @kyliejenner & @travisscott for your little miracle ? ," JonBoy wrote in the caption.
Advertisement
In less than a day, the photo has elicited over 35,000 likes. And, if you ask Jenner's fans, this couple tattoo might be more than just fresh ink. Some believe the tattoos could be a major hint to the baby's name, which has yet to be revealed. "This kid’s name is gonna be fuckin Butterfly," one user commented on JonBoy's picture. But other's are taking a deeper dive into the meaning, saying, "Vanessa translates to butterfly ??."
Given that Kylie just gave birth last Thursday, some are speculating whether the couple got inked while Jenner was still pregnant. According to the American Pregnancy Association, the main risk of getting a tattoo while pregnant is contracting an infection, such as Hepatitis B or HIV, so it's vital to go to a registered practitioner who uses sterile equipment and maintains a pristine working space. There is not sufficient research on how the dye could affect the baby's development, according to the organization, but many pros suggest waiting until giving birth to be safe.
Whether this tattoo is a name reveal or just a symbol of new life, we have to agree on one thing: These micro tattoos are a sweet way for the first-time parents to welcome in the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
We have reached out to Jonboy for comment and will update the post when we have more information.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement
Related Video:
Advertisement