This Is Why Kylie Jenner's Daughter Has A Surprising Last Name

Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her new baby yesterday, and there's been some confusion. The full name is Stormi Webster, which seems weird because the baby's parents are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Except they're not. Travis Scott is a stage name — the rapper's given name, as in, the name printed on his birth certificate, is Jacques Webster, which explains why the baby has an obscure last name.
This shouldn't be all that surprising, although it is upsetting, given that we're so used to the KarJenner branding. The newest member of the Kardashian crew has a last name that is... not Kardashian or Jenner. But, as one of my colleagues rightfully pointed out yesterday, the other Kardashian grandchildren have taken the names of their fathers. Penelope, daughter of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, took Disick's last name, as did her siblings Reign and Mason. North, Saint, and Chicago all took the name of Kanye West, and Dream, the child of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, has the last name Kardashian.
Scott, a fast-emerging hip hop artist, grew up as Jacques Webster, but he took his stage name when he embarked on his career in his late teens. He appears to go by Travis for the most part, but that doesn't mean Jenner is going to use "Scott" as the last name for her baby, apparently.
Welcome to the world, Stormi Webster! The name has a nice ring to it.
