All The Theories We Have So Far On Kylie's Baby Name, Stormi

On February 6, two days after announcing that she'd privately given birth to a baby girl on February 1 after months of speculation, Kylie Jenner announced the name of her daughter with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. On Instagram, she shared a post of her baby's tiny hand with a simple caption: "stormi" with an angel emoji.
It was only a matter of seconds before Twitter and the Refinery29 offices alike started speculating on the meaning of the baby's interesting name and spelling.
We've already ruled out the possibility of relationship to President Trump's alleged porn performer mistress Stormy Daniels. (Come on, you guys! This is a baby we're talking about here!) But we do have a long list of theories, ranked from most likely to least.
Here are a few.
Stormi is a welcome "disturbance" of Kylie's atmosphere.
The Merriam-Webster definition of the word "storm" is: "A disturbance of the atmosphere marked by wind and usually by rain, snow, hail, sleet, or thunder and lightning," or "a serious disturbance of any element of nature." It's possible baby Stormi was an unexpected change in plans for Jenner and Scott — but, it seems a welcome one.
Or maybe, the nine months of privacy Kylie took from the private eye was her "calm before the storm."
The youngest Jenner sister, who's long lived her life in front of the world, was unexpectedly mum during all nine months of her pregnancy. It's possible she and Scott considered that time period their calm before the storm — the arrival of the baby girl that would change their lives forever.
It's a nod to her father, Travis Scott, and his penchant for "storming the stage."
He's been kicked out of shows and even arrested for the act multiple times. Perhaps "Stormi" is a moniker meant to inspire the same rebelliousness her father has?
She was conceived during a storm.
This one, of course, is a complete guess. But we checked the weather in Calabasas on February 1st, and it was sunny, so we can rule out that Stormi was born during a storm. So the details on her conception are still a bit, um...foggy (pun intended), and could mean that she was conceived on a stormy night?!
There's a link between the names of her cousins North, Reign, and Chicago.
Okay, okay, much less likely, but Twitter has been having some fun putting together weather forecasts like "It's stormy with a chance of Reign in North Chicago..."
Kardashian/Jenner family gatherings will sound like a weather report when wrangling the kids. Is it Stormi? Naw it's just Reign Over by North Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Qcv3jLy8Cq— Lisa Hiser (@lisa_hiser) February 6, 2018
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner might have an affinity for Storm from X-Men.
The rapper is a known comic book aficionado, so it's possible he — or both parents — could be very into the X-Men series and the character Storm, who's known for her weather-changing abilities.
Kylie named her baby after former American Idol contestant and Miss Teen USA 2009 Stormi Henley.
Alright, we're grasping at straws here. But so are hundreds of Jenner fans, who have been commenting on Henley's Instagram about the interesting coincidence that Henley was also a young mom. Coincidence? Only time will tell...
