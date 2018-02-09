Stormy Daniels Definitely Knows Who Stormi Is & She Has Some Words Of Advice

It would be understandable, given that she was at the end of her pregnancy when this all went down, that Jenner totally missed the way Stormy Daniels took over our brains and eyes and unconscious thoughts, but I actually think it's something different. Like dropping her baby news on Super Bowl weekend, Jenner knows she can usurp even the most pervasive of pop culture moments. What if she's doing Storm(y/i)s everywhere a favor by having her new baby girl be the new most popular Stormi, pushing the name's previous Trumpian connotations out the window? I've always believed the Kardashians know way more than they ever let on. Either way, I think we have an early contender for 2018's word of the year.