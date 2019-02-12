The Best Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts Are Way Sexier Than Chocolate & Flowers

As you probably already know if you exist in this world, Valentine's Day isn't all love and heart-shaped candy. It can serve as a reminder of your perpetual singledom as you prepare to guzzle all the wine à la Galentine's Day, or a rude awakening as to how many weeks ahead you actually need to make reservations to ensure you and your new squeeze have dinner booked for the night of. The day produces a lot of feelings — in a lot of different ways.
But no matter where you stand on the subject, Valentine's Day is still going to happen. As much as people (an estimated 95%, by our estimation) complain that it's a bunch of commercialized Hallmark bullshit, there's a soft spot in many of us who love the idea of love, no matter who we may be celebrating it with. And with that celebrating comes gift-giving, because what says "I love you" (or at least "I didn't forget!") better than a thought-out present?
Before you dial up 1-800-FLOWERS or run to CVS for a box of possibly stale chocolates, consider taking the beauty route. From new perfume launches to Hollywood-approved eyeshadow palettes, these are the gifts that will surely wow them — so whether you're looking to cheer up your newly single roommate or knock the socks off your S.O., we've rounded up the best beauty gifts that will win the heart of anyone that matters, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.