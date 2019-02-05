The 13 Perfumes We Want To Scent Our Lives With In 2019

Of all the countless new fragrances that hit the market each year, courtesy of fashion houses and lingerie brands, pop singers and reality stars, car companies and fast-food chains, not too many of them are worth hanging onto longer than a seasonal fling. The ones that are deserve proper recognition — like the handful of new scents that kept us spritzing all of 2018 and earned a place in our 2019 rotation, too.
The past year's crop of must-sniffs includes a hot-off-the-presses take on summer in a bottle, created by the nose behind Le Labo Santal 33 (and which you can snag for just $21); a patchouli that made us forget everything we thought we hated about patchouli; and the olfactory ode to a desert daydream that stole the category in our 2018 Beauty Innovator Awards.
Whether you want to spend the next 10 months smelling like the beach or just like yourself, but better, find the very best fragrances to scent your year, ahead.
