The Most Popular Fragrance By State Is Not What You'd Expect

Let's take you back: You're in your high school locker room, drenched in sweat after running a mile in gym class. You might not have hit your 10-minute goal, but your body still smells worse than the hand-me-down sweatpants you had to borrow from the lost and found. The bell for next period is going to ring in T-3 minutes and, frankly, you stink. Luckily, you stocked up on fragrance mists at Victoria's Secret's 2-for-1 sale, where you discovered one purple bottle of seduction: Love Spell . And in this moment, it's the life raft saving you from being your school's version of Josie Grossie.