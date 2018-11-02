Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Kim Kardashian West is trying to be less predictable. After her first KKW Body fragrance campaign featured her chilling in the nude, the ad for her two new scents, KKW Body II and KKW Body III, stars women of various sizes photographed with features like stretch marks and belly rolls on proud display.
And rather than catering to a strictly female audience, Kardashian West is branching out by marking KKW Body III, a woodsy floral, as unisex. "I saw that there was a demand from my male fanbase to have a unisex fragrance," Kardashian West tells us. "Even my makeup artist Mario [Dedivanovic], he'll wear one of my fragrances."
So now her fragrance repertoire is made up of three distinct scents, but putting all hype aside, is there really a "scent for everyone and every occasion" as the press release claims? And how do these two new fragrances stack up to the OG KKW Body? We asked seven R29 staffers to test out the three scents, and you can read their unfiltered opinions on them, ahead.
KKW Body, KKW Body II, and KKW Body III are available at 3 p.m. EST, November 2 on kkwfragrance.com. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.