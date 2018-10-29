Kim Kardashian's New Fragrance Campaign Celebrates Stretch Marks & Cellulite

View this post on Instagram

One of these bodies, a large part of our society will deem as "perfect". My body is empowered by the opportunity to share a different reality. PERFECT: "having all the required or desirable elements, qualities, or characteristics; as good as it is possible to be." Stop striving to be perfect because guess what, you are there! What a beautiful definition ?. Today, at this very moment my body is as good as it possibly can be. I can't change it today, and tomorrow it may be different, it will still be perfect. There is no body better than the next. There is no one body that is "perfect". There is your body, unique, worthy, desirable and perfect. All body's are good bodies ❤️