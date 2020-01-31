The Cool Girl’s Guide To The Best Valentine’s Day Perfume

It's difficult to pinpoint what, exactly, makes a scent romantic, because it's not about a garden-fresh rose or a sweet buttercream vanilla but the feeling you have when you wear it. More challenging still, the way love smells to you can change through the years with new life experience — which means Valentine's Day is a fitting time for a total refresh.
This year, maybe you want an airy citrus that hints at the thrilling butterflies-in-your-stomach sensation of a new crush. Or there could be some sweet symbolism in a warm, grounded floral, a nod to your long-term relationship. Wherever you currently stand in your personal life, scroll ahead for a fresh 2020 guide to the most romantic perfumes — for your love of love, of adventure, or just because you're into jasmine and rose and the glass bottle looks pretty on your vanity.
