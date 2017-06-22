Today on set.. often people have the nerve to say fix your teeth... for your information. No I will not fix my gap to blend in with the rest of society! My gap makes me who I am. Your individuality is one of your special powers in this generation where everyone's trying to fit in and keep up. ?

