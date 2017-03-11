Kylie Jenner's feeling generous. Between bringing her pop-up shop to the Big Apple and expanding her makeup line to include highlighters, she's also giving the people what they want.
Jenner's OG Lip Kits veered matte, which is super-trendy and perfect for selfies, but not everyone loves the look. If you're one of those people, Jenner's got a gift for you: Velvet Lip Kits.
According to Teen Vogue, the youngest Kardashian sibling announced the news on Snapchat this morning and provided all her followers with an up-close look at the shades.
"I did these for my girls who don't really love a matte lip," Jenner said on Snapchat.
Unfamiliar with the idea of a velvet lip? Think of it as a matte lip with just a little bit of life. It's somewhere between Kylie's go-to look and a gloss, so it's more comfortable, creamy, and just as pretty. Jenner describes the look as "demi-matte."
Being the generous mogul that she is, Jenner swatched each shade on her arm. We're sure that more are on the way, so if none of these initial colors are striking your fancy, just hold tight.
You'll have to wait until March 16 to snag these beauties. That's when they'll go live on Kylie Cosmetics' website. We don't have to tell you that these babies will be gone in a heartbeat so set your alarms now.