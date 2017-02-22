You Can See Kylie’s Highlighters From The 7 New Planets

If you thought Kylie Jenner was going to launch a line of sheer, blendable, natural-looking highlighters — welcome to Planet Earth. The girl is not about subtlety, and her latest anticipated launch of "Kylighter" is no exception. The social media star revealed the intensely sparkly shades on Snapchat this afternoon and, well, just see for yourself.
The pigmented powder illuminators come in six shades — ranging from what we're calling "hey, check me out" to "Aliens, respond if you are receiving this signal." (The actual names are Banana Split, French Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Cotton Candy, Chocolate Cherry, and Strawberry Cheesecake.) And while they may not be suited for everyone's taste, the shades actually do look like they'll flatter most skin tones, with coppery colors for dark skin, champagne tones for fair, and plenty of gold and silver hues in between.
Jenner announced that they will hit her site on February 28th, 3 pm PST. And be ready. Like most of her other launches, we anticipate them being gone very, very quickly.
Advertisement