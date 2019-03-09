Jordyn Woods Is Starting Fresh With A Totally New Hairstyle

The model/influencer/entrepreneur has had quite an eventful few weeks at the center of the drama between Khloe Kardashian (and co.) and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Since rumors started swirling that Woods had allegedly hooked up with Thompson at a party, the star has been M.I.A on Instagram. In fact, it's been more than two weeks since she last posted.
Today, one week since her Red Table Talk where she told her side of the story to Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods made her triumphant return to the 'gram rocking a bold new bob. "If you’re reading this... it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday," she captioned the photo. Hairstylist Mariama Dashiell tagged Woods in a post of her own, writing, "Natural install & bob cut," and adding that the hair was from her own collection.
If Woods' caption — and chin-length hairstyle — is indicative of anything, it's that she's shed some dead weight and is ready to move on. And, she's looking pretty damn good doing it.
