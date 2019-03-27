Breaking Down 31 Days Of Non-Stop Kardashian Drama

The drama that will come to define the first half of 2019 is, hands down, the messy situation between Khloé Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, and Tristan Thompson. A love triangle between one of the most famous reality stars, her (already sus) athlete boyfriend, and the best friend of the world's youngest self-made billionaire (more on that later) would be juicy and shocking enough, but that's far from the whole picture. The headline-making and gossip-producing scandal is just one of many intertwining Kardashian moments leading up to the premiere of season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
It started when Woods tipsily made out with Thompson at a party that fateful February night, and we can bet that the reverberations from that one moment will last us up until March 31, like clockwork. Because while we're watching Woods on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Kim Kardashian West is getting people out of prison, Kanye West is maybe starting his own church, Kourtney Kardashian is dating Travis Barker, Robert Kardashian is battling with Blac Chyna, and Kylie Jenner is literally making history. And we're not even halfway through the month yet, which means we have about 20 more days of drama.
Because the family is flooding the zone, we're keeping track of the biggest Kardashian moments each weekday in March, leading up to the premiere. No, we are not being paid by the Kardashians to do this. I just like to use my graduate degree to do God's work. Let's do this.