In the wake of the rumors that set the internet on fire Tuesday, Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods may be moving out of her house.
According to a report from Us Weekly, Woods — who allegedly was spotted kissing Tristan Thompson, partner of Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian, over the weekend — has left Jenner's guest house, where she has resided since at least 2018.
Per a source for Us Weekly, the Kardashians are not happy with the one-time Good American model, stating that she "better be" cut out of Jenner's life.
No matter what the truth is about Woods and Thompson's alleged encounter (so far, neither party has confirmed the gossip, and Thompson tweeted, and then deleted "FAKE NEWS" when the TMZ report broke) this is sad news.
In addition to their (possibly former) roommate status, Woods and Jenner are reportedly inseparable, and often send one another love on each other's socials. Woods was one of the few people in the loop about Jenner's pregnancy with her baby Stormi. Jenner helped raise money for Woods' family after Woods' father died in 2017.
While there is no social media evidence that Jenner has plans to cut ties with Woods, her big sister Kim Kardashian has already unfollowed both Thompson and Woods on social media. Khloé also commented on a Hollywood Unlocked post about the alleged hookup with a screaming emoji, suggesting she heard the gossip loud and clear.
Speaking to a paparazzo for TMZ, Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen admitted that she "doesn't know how much longer [Woods] will be living in the guest house."
It's easy to joke, but if these rumors are true — maybe someone should give Jenner a hug?
