Fans Are Coming For Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Amid Tristan Thompson Rumors

A new rumor about the state of Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s relationship has pulled in Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.
According to TMZ, Thompson and Woods were spotted "making out" at a house party on Sunday night. Per the report, Kardashian learned of the alleged hookup and ended things with the father of her daughter, True Thompson.
This alleged incident comes after Thompson's 2018 cheating scandal, in which he was captured on camera getting close to women who were not Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian crew captured the aftermath of the scandal, but the couple appeared to move past the issue after the birth of True. They were seen spending Thanksgiving 2018 and New Year's Eve together.
That being said, rumors that the two were not in the best place has plagued the couple in recent weeks. A source for People claimed that Thompson and Kardashian do not spend much time together, especially since Kardashian moved back from Cleveland, where NBA player Thompson lives. However, Thompson did reportedly send Kardashian flowers for Valentine's Day this year...so really, who knows what to make about the state of their romance?
This is only a rumor, and so far, no one has reached out on social media to confirm it. Still, fans have aggressively come for Woods on Twitter, chastising the model for hurting the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Woods and Jenner are not only very close — they're also roommates, and occasional business partners. Jenner and Woods have a Kylie Cosmetics collaboration and often appear in YouTube videos together. They often send love to one another on social media: After Woods lost her father in 2017, Jenner wrote an emotional Instagram post to Woods with the words "When you cry, I cry."
In response to the allegations, E! Online reports that Thompson tweeted, and then deleted, the words "FAKE NEWS."
Refinery29 has reached out to Thompson, Woods, Jenner, and Kardashian for comment.
