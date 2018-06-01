Khloé Kardashian Is Planning To Get The Hell Out Of Dodge

Looks like Khloé Kardashian is an L.A. girl after all. According to her momager Kris Jenner, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who gave birth to her first baby True Thompson in April — will return to the rest of her reality star family in California following a stint in Cleveland.
Jenner, who was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the premiere of friend Kyle Richards' new series American Woman, hinted that Kardashian is ready to leave partner Tristan Thompson's home in Ohio and head west.
"She's great. Really, really great. Loving being a mom," Jenner told ET of the youngest Kardashian daughter. "She'll be back really soon!"
Fans questioned whether the Revenge Body host would remain in Ohio with her NBA star beau following allegations that Thompson cheated on her while she was pregnant with True. She has, so far — but it sounds like she is planning on coming back to L.A. sooner rather than later.
It's important to note that this tidbit from Jenner does not mean that Kardashian is ditching Thompson in a romantic sense — just that she might not be living in Cleveland on a permanent basis. It makes sense: While Thompson may be in Ohio, Kardashian's entire immediate family is based in or near Calabasas, the SoCal enclave that their reality show helped make famous.
Honestly, we're not sure what is going on between Kardashian and Thompson. Reports claimed that, yes, the couple was still together following the alleged cheating scandal, but the Good American founder has yet to comment on her relationship status. In fact, she turned off comments on her previously-posted Instagram pics, indicating that she's not particularly interested in the public's opinions on her and Thompson.
It's good to know that, whatever is happening in her love life, Kardashian is committed to parenting as well as she possibly can — and that True will soon get to spend lots of time with grandma Kris.
