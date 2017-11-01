Kris Jenner Says Being A Mom-ager Is What Keeps Her Young

The Kardashians are responsible for introducing many different words into our everyday vernacular. Thanks to them, instead of saying "I swear," we can now simply recite "bible." Or, if someone is acting shady AF, all we have to do is throw out the term "sus," which is short for suspicious, to warn those around us.
The Kardashian term that has had the most significant impact on our society, however, is mom-ager. Kris Jenner, who is both mother and manager to her children, was one of the first to throw around the term mom-ager over a decade ago, and since then, the world has never been the same. But, more than just having an affect on us, Jenner's role as the OG mom-ager, is according to her, what keeps her young.
After speaking at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit in New York City recently, Kris Jenner talked to People about what is the expected next phase of life at her age, retirement. Despite being 61-years-old, Jenner said, "I don't see myself retiring."
Jenner also went on to say that the hard work of being a mother and a manager makes her live a healthier life. Jenner explained, "Being busy and working hard is instrumental in a long, healthy life. I really believe that. I think you have to take care of yourself and treat yourself well and have treats along the way and vacations and this and that. But I really think that working really hard for a long time is important. It’s important for your mind, body, and spirit."
It seems that Jenner's plans to keep working for as long as she possibly can has also inspired her six children to work hard as well. She told People, "They’re all really smart kids with amazing work ethics. That makes my job heaven because I don’t have to babysit anybody. They’re telling me, 'Let’s do more. Faster. Bigger.'"
