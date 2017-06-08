While the Kardashians are a powerful family who can dominate TV, sell products, and generate millions of social media likes, they can't influence the outcomes of sports games they have nothing to do with. However, that's what ESPN host Jalen Rose is claiming when he spoke of the "curse of the Kardashians" after yesterday's basketball game when the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors, putting them down 3-0 in the series.
Khloé Kardashian has been dating Cavs star Tristan Thompson since last fall, and has already had to deal with haters coming at her for it, apparently saying that she's the reason the team has been having so much trouble. Now, Rose is adding fuel to the fire of this ridiculous conspiracy.
Advertisement
"I want to say what every body’s thinking," he said after the game. "There are three things in life that are certain to me: Father-time, gravity, and the curse of the Kardashians. Tristan Thompson had zero points in two of the three [finals] games."
It feels just a little bit suspect that rather than blaming the male player — you know, the actual person on the court — Rose is choosing to instead blame an entirely unrelated party who just so happens to be a successful woman. This feels like a pretty convenient way to be sexist, and it's also totally transparent.
Khloé was equally as annoyed when she responded to the initial allegations of a curse on Twitter last month.
Khloe Kardashian really, really wants to marry Tristan Thompson, but LeBron and the Cavs reportedly are against it.https://t.co/8pxKO3hxXF pic.twitter.com/i3811p3AqP— NESN (@NESN) May 21, 2017
"Khloe Kardashian really, really wants to marry Tristan Thompson, but LeBron and the Cavs reportedly are against it," reads a tweet by NESN. A fan went ahead and quote-tweeted the message, adding their own commentary and tagging Khloé Kardashian.
Nah fam @khloekardashian we good on yalls curse https://t.co/ipz0DQISf6— KDABITCHASSNIGGA (@JustinMarkell) May 24, 2017
"Nah fam @khloekardashian we good on yalls curse," he wrote, but Khloé quickly fired back.
Only stupid people believe stupid rumors. Please don't give me that much power. Lol fool that you are— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 24, 2017
"Only stupid people believe stupid rumors," she replied. "Please don't give me that much power. Lol fool that you are."
Khloé is just doing Khloé. When it comes to the flaws of her boyfriend, you better leave her out of it.
Advertisement