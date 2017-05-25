Man, some basketball fans will do anything to keep the winning spirit alive. Disgruntled fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers have been trying to blame the team's troubles on the court on — wait for it — Khloé Kardashian. And she ain't having none of it.
Kardashian is dating Cavs player Tristan Thompson, and unhappy fans are trying to pin the team's troubles this season on her and the "Kardashian curse." It started when a fan replied to this NESN tweet: "Khloe Kardashian really, really wants to marry Tristan Thompson, but LeBron and the Cavs reportedly are against it." The fan wrote, "Nah fam @khloekardashian we good on yalls curse." Kardashian responded, "Only stupid people believe stupid rumors. Please don't give me that much power. Lol fool that you are."
Advertisement
So what is this curse? Superstitious sports fans have a conspiracy theory accusing the Kardashian women of cursing the team of the athletes they've dated. They're referring to Khloé's exes, NBA players James Harden and Lamar Odom, as well as Kim's ex Kris Humphries. For reasons that no rational person can explain, conspiracists believe that the men and their respective teams perform poorly because of the Kardashians' involvement.
In April, Sports Illustrated reported on a rankled Cavs fan who actually started a change.org petition for Thompson to break up with Kardashian. "It is almost that time of year again-where we prepare for our long trek back to the NBA Finals. However, this year as the defending champs, we’ve been in sort of a funk," the petition read. "And it all has to do with the Kardashian Curse. One of our most beloved athletes, Tristan Thompson, has taken it upon himself to date Khloe Kardashian and by doing so, invited the curse into Cleveland. The curse has been ruthless to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The curse is nothing new however- it has plagued professional athletes such as James Harden, Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, and now our beloved TT."
Later, he adds, "This is no coincidence. This is the Kardashian Curse in play. And it needs to end now." More like this silly bullshit has to end now.
Khloe Kardashian really, really wants to marry Tristan Thompson, but LeBron and the Cavs reportedly are against it.https://t.co/8pxKO3hxXF pic.twitter.com/i3811p3AqP— NESN (@NESN) May 21, 2017
Nah fam @khloekardashian we good on yalls curse https://t.co/ipz0DQISf6— QUAVO HENDRIX ? (@JustinMarkell) May 24, 2017
@JustinMarkell Only stupid people believe stupid rumors. Please don't give me that much power. Lol fool that you are— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 24, 2017
Advertisement