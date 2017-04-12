Khloé Kardashian Says She'd Marry Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Is Khloé Kardashian ready for another walk down the aisle?
That's what Kardashian's new interview with London's ES Magazine suggests. When asked if she'd accept a marriage proposal from boyfriend Tristan Thompson, she responded, "Yes I would." (Hint, hint, dude.)
The 32-year-old reality star, who finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom last fall, added that she's "never been in this type of love." Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers center have been dating since October 2016 and, while they currently have no plans to get hitched, they have discussed the possibility of having a family, which she would "love" to do.
Advertisement
"We’ve talked about it," the 32-year-old told the magazine. "He [already] is a father [he and ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig welcomed a child in December], and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, 'the clock is ticking.' I feel in my soul it will happen."
The Revenge Body host also addressed her older sister Kim's robbery in Paris last October, slamming critics who have accused her of putting herself in danger.
"I get really angry when people blame her for her robbery — I think that is the most irresponsible accusation," Kardashian said." I don’t care how little or how much you have, nobody deserves to be violated and robbed and assaulted and traumatized. I got very frustrated with that and [the suggestion that] “oh, this was scripted” or “we planned it.” What is wrong with human beings?"
She added that her sister was recovering from the ordeal.
"Kimberly is one of the strongest women I’ve ever met," she explained. "We’re not people who sit in sorrow if something bad happens and go, 'woe is me.' We take these experiences and try to help somebody else with them, or just make sure they don’t happen again."
'Nuff said. In the meantime, we'll be keeping a close eye on Khloé's ring finger...
Advertisement