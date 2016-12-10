Now, it's official — almost. Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom re-signed their divorce papers in October, and, according to the Associated Press, a judge signed off on it on Friday. Next Saturday, December 17, the marriage will be over.
Despite the frivolity with which we often view the Kardashians and their relationship woes, this isn't a milestone to take lightly. Though Kardashian and Odom haven't been a functional couple since she first filed for divorce in 2013, anyone who has been through or witnessed a divorce can tell you there's something somber about the day a marriage legally ends.
Kardashian, who married Odom in 2009, has often spoken about her ambivalence toward being divorced. She withdrew her divorce petition in 2015 when a suspected overdose put Odom in a coma for four days. While he recovered, they attempted to reconcile, but ultimately filed for divorce again in May of this year.
"At my core, I don't believe in divorce, but I came to a point in my marriage where I had to make the choice to take care of my own mental and emotional well-being in order to protect myself and my happiness," she wrote in Lenny Letter that month.
