Khloé Kardashian Files For Divorce From Lamar Odom (Again)

Khloé Kardashian has filed for divorce from husband Lamar Odom for the second time, according to documents obtained by TMZ.
The filing seems like a natural endpoint after a parade of reports surfaced that their marriage, even after a reconciliation following Lamar’s stroke and hospitalization, was under strain.
Khloé filed Thursday with attorney Laura Wasser. Her claim, as it was the first time she filed in 2013, is irreconcilable differences.
Though both Odom and Kardashian signed the divorce papers in July 2015, they had not yet been finalized when Odom allegedly overdosed and was found unconscious in a legal Nevada brothel in October 2015. Kardashian withdrew her petition during Odom’s four-day coma in order to supervise her husband’s medical care on his behalf, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Kardashian wrote an emotional piece for Lenny Letter on May 17, featuring her thoughts on faith and divorce.
“It was a challenge for me when I decided to get divorced," Kardashian writes. "At my core, I don't believe in divorce, but I came to a point in my marriage where I had to make the choice to take care of my own mental and emotional well-being in order to protect myself and my happiness.”
The divorce appears to be amicable, although Kardashian does seek to eliminate Odom from her name. TMZ reports that Khloe told Lamar that she was filing for divorce and that the couple have worked out terms from their last go-round. Now, they wait; California law requires a six-month holding period before any divorce can be finalized.
We’ll leave you with this tweet, which seems to give this sad story a bittersweet ending.
The filing seems like a natural endpoint after a parade of reports surfaced that their marriage, even after a reconciliation following Lamar’s stroke and hospitalization, was under strain.
Khloé filed Thursday with attorney Laura Wasser. Her claim, as it was the first time she filed in 2013, is irreconcilable differences.
Though both Odom and Kardashian signed the divorce papers in July 2015, they had not yet been finalized when Odom allegedly overdosed and was found unconscious in a legal Nevada brothel in October 2015. Kardashian withdrew her petition during Odom’s four-day coma in order to supervise her husband’s medical care on his behalf, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Kardashian wrote an emotional piece for Lenny Letter on May 17, featuring her thoughts on faith and divorce.
“It was a challenge for me when I decided to get divorced," Kardashian writes. "At my core, I don't believe in divorce, but I came to a point in my marriage where I had to make the choice to take care of my own mental and emotional well-being in order to protect myself and my happiness.”
The divorce appears to be amicable, although Kardashian does seek to eliminate Odom from her name. TMZ reports that Khloe told Lamar that she was filing for divorce and that the couple have worked out terms from their last go-round. Now, they wait; California law requires a six-month holding period before any divorce can be finalized.
We’ll leave you with this tweet, which seems to give this sad story a bittersweet ending.
@khloelamar0927 There is no air to clear. Him and I are besties and forever will be! We will never address ever rumor. Thats not who we are— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 24, 2016
Advertisement