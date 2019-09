Is Khloé Kardashian Feeling “Helpless” About Lamar Odom?

After a pretty epic Easter celebration with the family — including ex-husband Lamar Odom — Khloé Kardashian posted a few disheartening tweets. It is unclear what the full context of her message was, but it seems to be aligned with Odom's recent appearance at a nearby bar.

TMZ posted an article which included photographs of Odom at a pub near Kardashian's home on Saturday night. They also included a picture of Odom outside of church on Easter morning with Kardashian, and he appears to be wearing the exact same outfit as the night before. According to "multiple staffers and patrons at the bar," TMZ reports that Odom ordered "three Remy Martin drinks and paid for them himself."Kardashian tweeted early this morning saying she felt "helpless."