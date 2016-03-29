Is Khloé Kardashian Feeling “Helpless” About Lamar Odom?

After a pretty epic Easter celebration with the family — including ex-husband Lamar Odom — Khloé Kardashian posted a few disheartening tweets. It is unclear what the full context of her message was, but it seems to be aligned with Odom's recent appearance at a nearby bar.
TMZ posted an article which included photographs of Odom at a pub near Kardashian's home on Saturday night. They also included a picture of Odom outside of church on Easter morning with Kardashian, and he appears to be wearing the exact same outfit as the night before. According to "multiple staffers and patrons at the bar," TMZ reports that Odom ordered "three Remy Martin drinks and paid for them himself."
Kardashian tweeted early this morning saying she felt "helpless."
After, she began retweeting messages of hope from Joel Osteen, a preacher and popular TV personality.
When something doesn’t work out your way, it doesn’t mean God has failed you. It means He’s planning something better.— Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) March 28, 2016
When you have faith despite how the situation looks, God will move heaven and earth to do what He promised.— Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) March 29, 2016
Following the near tragic overdose Odom had in Vegas late last year, sightings and news reports like TMZ's are very unsettling to his loved ones. Odom is currently recovering at a facility near Kardashian's home, according to US Weekly.
