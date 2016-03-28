One might expect Kanye West to celebrate Easter by tweeting "I am risen!" and photoshopping a crown of thorns onto his face. This year, he went a different direction.
West and Kylie Jenner's paramour Tyga got into the holiday spirit by donning Easter bunny costumes. These two are so punk rock.
The rappers entertained the kiddies at the Kardashian-Jenner Easter gathering yesterday. Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian documented the bizarre moment on Snapchat, as did pal Brittny Gastineau.
Though we probably would have run screaming from the room, North West and her little pal Ryan seem to take quite well to the big bunnies. They've probably seen worse.
Feast your eyes on this, folks. Can we expect a Kanye Easter bunny Kimoji next year?
Nori "Mommy you touch him" 😩😍 [via @BrittGastineau snapchat👻] pic.twitter.com/06NNaGynne— KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) March 27, 2016
. @kanyewest x @Tyga dressed as Easter bunnies. [via @KimKardashian 👻] pic.twitter.com/bZkUEEMzyw— KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) March 27, 2016
Nori hugging her daddy dressed as an Easter bunny. 🐰😍 pic.twitter.com/o4Gt87n1i7— KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) March 27, 2016
