It all started with a kouple of koctails and an innocent game of "Fuck, Marry, Kill." On Wednesday night's episode of Kocktails with Khloé, the hostess presented guest Tyga, her younger sister Kylie's boyfriend, with the R-rated hypothetical. "Kourtney, Kimberley, Khloé — on the spot," Kardashian said. Tyga said he'd marry Khloé, fuck Kim, and kill Kourtney. Couch-mate Scott Disick played a round, and then shit got real.
Khloé's BFF Malika Haqq wanted to know Tyga's un-hypothetical future plans regarding the only Kardashian-Jenner sister he's actually attached to. "Would you really marry Kylie?" she asked the 26-year-old rapper point-blank. Without missing a beat, Tyga smiled and answered, "Yeah, for sure. Yeah." He added, "Y’all know that. Y’all know what it is." Do we, though? We can't help but wonder if Khloé and Malika's meddling — and Tyga's frank confession — could result in an awkwardly premature konversation between the young kouple.
