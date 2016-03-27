For a lot of us, Easter marks the real beginning of spring, no matter what the calendar says.
And celebrities are feeling the change, too! We’ve gathered some of the gorgeous and inspiring ways that our favorite celebrities and fashion people are celebrating the holiday.
As the unofficial start of the season, Easter's always full of springtime colors and sunshiny activities. From eggs hunts to Easter baskets, it's time to get out and welcome the warmth! Like us, it looks like a lot of celebrities have a case of spring fever.
Whether you’re celebrating it for its Christian meaning, its Pagan roots, or just because there’s no good reason to turn down bunny-shaped chocolate, it’s always a good time for an egg-based holiday.
