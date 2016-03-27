On Easter Sunday, Kanye West released a new song called "Ultralight Prayer." It samples a powerful sermon from gospel singer Kirk Franklin.
In true surprise-release fashion, he dropped the track on Soundcloud and announced it an hour later in a nondescript tweet along with an Easter greeting.
Those who have listened to West's Life of Pablo will recognize the two-minute track as an extended version of the sermon sampled in the album's opener, "Ultralight Beam." R & B artist Kelly Price's soulful singing can also be heard in both tracks. Kanye has mentioned that the album is a work in progress and this appears to be his latest tweak.
Kanye recently performed the longer "Ultralight Beam," which also features a sample from a 4-year-old girl, on Saturday Night Live along with Franklin and Price.
“Father, this prayer’s for everyone that feels they’re not good enough," Franklin's speech opens. "This prayer’s for everyone that feels they’re too messed up, for everyone that feels they say ‘I’m sorry’ too many times. Let them know that’s why you took the nail, so we could have eternal life.”
We're glad Kanye's in a giving mood this Easter. Get yourself a listen, below.
