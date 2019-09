Melissa McCarthy, fresh off her Golden Globe nomination for Spy and ahead of her all-girl Ghostbusters reboot, found time to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time. She’s as close to a sure thing as you get as host, having been nominated for an Emmy each of the previous three times she’s hit the stage at Rockefeller Center. The question wasn’t if she’d be funny, it was how she’d be funny. Would she and Leslie Jones rock a Ghostbusters sketch ? Would she address her conspicuous absence from the Gilmore Girls ? And how exactly would Kanye cap off a week that included a fashion show , a delayed new album , and a renewed beef with Taylor The answers were, sadly, no to both Ghostbusters and Gilmore Girls, but McCarthy and Jones did have a lot of screen time. As for Kanye, he had some help from his friends, including Young Thug, Chance The Rapper, and Kelly Price; then, he announced his album had dropped on his website Here are three moments from last night’s SNL worth watching:: This movie trailer satire spoofed how white people reacted to last week’s "Formation" video premiere and the resulting chaos that exploded everyone’s social media feeds. White people are shown running frightened through the streets, just like in a disaster movie, unable to wrap their heads around a political Queen Bey. “Maybe this song isn’t for us — but usually, everything is!” Cecily Strong screams in horror. The movie’s rating? NC-17 for white people, and G for Black people.