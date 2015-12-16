Who ya gonna call? These gals.
Sony has released the first official cast photo for the new all-female take on Ghostbusters, which hits theaters in July 2016. And can we just say that they all look very badass?
First official image from #Ghostbusters shared with the fans first! Yates, Gilbert, Holtzmann, and Tolan line up to...Posted by Proton Charging on Wednesday, December 16, 2015
As you can see, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, and Leslie Jones seem right at home in their khaki coveralls. Some splashy orange stripes have been added, but other than that, there's little for film purists to object to here. Well, little save for the fact that they're all women, of course. Time to get over it, folks.
Chris Hemsworth also stars in the film, which is directed by Paul Feig. A trailer has yet to be released, but the photo has us pumped for more. Slimer doesn't stand a chance.
