Where is The Life of Pablo? Kanye West, not exactly one to take a bullet for his colleagues, took to Twitter on Friday night to blame collaborator Chance the Rapper for delaying the release, which was originally scheduled for Friday.
It’s Chance's fault the album not out yet… he really wanted Waves on that Bitch… we in the lab now...— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 13, 2016
Chance wasn't exactly denying it, either. In fact, he seemed kinda proud of it.
I fought everyone to keep Waves on the album. I spent all night finishing it. The world is better because of it.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 13, 2016
And all that honesty makes us wonder if that was the only reason for the delay, since most people assumed it was done when he played it for the crowd at MSG (and streamed it on Tidal) during Thursday's NYFW Yeezy Season 3 show.
Here are some other possible reasons we've surmised for Pablo's delay.
1. He's been really busy rehearsing for SNL. Here's hoping that in addition to performing new tracks, he can showcase his acting skills, like he did in this promo:
Wow the paradigm has shifted, She killed it… everything is changed now!!!! Lil Sis kiiiiiiiilled this shit!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tpODCa0e9p— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 13, 2016
3. He was working really hard on Adobe Illustrator to create this cover.
4. He had to take Kim to see Hamilton.
5. He was embroiled in a DM Twitter war with North over his beef with Taylor Swift.
6. He was deliberating over whom to rant about next on Twitter.
HAD TO ALL CAPS THIS!!!!!! NO MORE RULES…. MAKE YOUR OWN RULES… ok now back to finishing Pablo— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 13, 2016
