Kanye West has weighed in on the controversy sparked by his lyrics about Taylor Swift — and then some. The rapper took to Twitter, as he often does, to embark on a multi-tweet rant, first against his critics and then against the industry as a whole.Most shocking is Kanye's assertion that Swift herself came up with the lyric in question: "For all my Southside n-----s that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous." He writes that she told a mutual friend, "I can’t be mad at Kanye because he made me famous! #FACTS." He also said he called the singer, and they had an hour-long conversation about it. What's more, he claimed that his wife Kim Kardashian was cool with the whole thing, so...all women must be? We're not really following the logic there.Last night, a spokesperson for the pop star told a New York Times journalist , "Kanye did not call for approval," and that Swift "declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message."