Kanye West has weighed in on the controversy sparked by his lyrics about Taylor Swift — and then some. The rapper took to Twitter, as he often does, to embark on a multi-tweet rant, first against his critics and then against the industry as a whole.
Most shocking is Kanye's assertion that Swift herself came up with the lyric in question: "For all my Southside n-----s that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous." He writes that she told a mutual friend, "I can’t be mad at Kanye because he made me famous! #FACTS." He also said he called the singer, and they had an hour-long conversation about it. What's more, he claimed that his wife Kim Kardashian was cool with the whole thing, so...all women must be? We're not really following the logic there.
Last night, a spokesperson for the pop star told a New York Times journalist, "Kanye did not call for approval," and that Swift "declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message."
Most shocking is Kanye's assertion that Swift herself came up with the lyric in question: "For all my Southside n-----s that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous." He writes that she told a mutual friend, "I can’t be mad at Kanye because he made me famous! #FACTS." He also said he called the singer, and they had an hour-long conversation about it. What's more, he claimed that his wife Kim Kardashian was cool with the whole thing, so...all women must be? We're not really following the logic there.
Last night, a spokesperson for the pop star told a New York Times journalist, "Kanye did not call for approval," and that Swift "declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message."
Advertisement
Kanye goes on to lament how art is being demonized, and how "music is so fucking watered down right now." He added, "They want to control us with money and perception and mute the culture." But really, to comprehend Kanye's lengthy, multi-faceted thesis in full, you're going to have to delve into the Twitter rant your self.
First thing is I’m an artist and as an artist I will express how I feel with no censorship— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016
2nd thing I asked my wife for her blessings and she was cool with it— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016
3rd thing I called Taylor and had a hour long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016
4th Bitch is an endearing term in hip hop like the word Nigga— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016
5th thing I’m not even gone take credit for the idea… it’s actually something Taylor came up with …— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016
I can’t be mad at Kanye because he made me famous! #FACTS— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016
Advertisement