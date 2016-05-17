Khloé Kardashian Writes About Her Spirituality (& Divorce) For Lenny Letter

We should have known. It was just last month that Khloé Kardashian and Lena Dunham made their mutual appreciation public, and now today's Lenny Letter features a personal essay from the reality star about her stance on spirituality. And when we say personal, we mean personal.
Kardashian describes herself as a "very spiritual person [who] believes with every fiber of my being that there is a higher power." She reads daily devotionals to her glam squad, prays frequently, and respects other beliefs. Her essay describes going to church as a child with her father, Robert, an Armenian Christian who would play gospel music at home.
Kardashian gets frank when she talks about how her father's death challenged her spirituality.
"One of the most profound experiences of my life was when my dad passed away when I was 19," she writes. "When he was dying, he wasn't himself. He was talking like a baby; it wasn't him. At one point he was calling me Kim, and I remember how frustrated and mad I was. I couldn't come to terms with it. But later, I understood that he wasn't fully there.
"After he passed, I was bitter and angry — I was VERY angry at God. I didn't understand why someone who was so great, my dad — why he would be taken away. My dad was such a believer, so I couldn't come to terms with how someone with such a deep relationship with God could be gone. I was young and I needed someone to blame for what had happened. But then I started to process the end of my father's life, and it changed something inside me."
Spiritual books about near-death experiences helped her make peace with her father's death. She also turned to spirituality to make sense of her ongoing divorce from Lamar Odom.
"It was a challenge for me when I decided to get divorced," she shares. "At my core, I don't believe in divorce, but I came to a point in my marriage where I had to make the choice to take care of my own mental and emotional well-being in order to protect myself and my happiness. I am at peace with that decision and do feel like I honored my vows to the very end. I feel that I kept the serious vows I made in front of God with every inch of my heart, which is why I am still honoring them today even though my relationship with my ex-husband is in a different place. I believe in caring for my partner — past or present — 'in sickness and in health,' and feel at peace with my relationship with God even after the fact."
Visit Lenny Letter to read the essay in full.
