Khloé Kardashian Adores Lena Dunham & We're Into It

At first thought, it doesn't seem that Khloé Kardashian and Lena Dunham have too much in common.Dunham is Girls-squad while Kardashian is glam-squad. Dunham dates musicians while Kardashian dates athletes. Dunham writes Lenny Letter newsletters while Kardashian runs her app. And that's where the worlds collide. It turns out that Kardashian quite the fan of Dunham's newsletter and Dunham is an avid follower of Kardashian's personal app.Who would have guessed?This week the two have been exchanging fan mail to each other in the form of social media posts. Their mutual adoration for one another was solidified today when Kardashian published a post on her site titled "4 Ways Lena Dunham Is Pretty Much My Soul Sister." Next up? Perhaps, a Kocktails with Khloé appearance? Fingers crossed.Here's Kardashian's evidence of soul sisterhood —Though they may have different fitness regimes, they both really embrace the whole "love yourself" mantra.To compare the highly-acclaimed and Golden Globe-winning series on HBO to E!'s reality show is a bit of a stretch, but Kardashian doesn't care. "And the haters can say what they want about Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but I believe our show flipped the script on women in pop culture," she writes.Yes, this is true.Kardashian provides some proof for this one.