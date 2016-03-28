Even though it definitely seems like Charlie is going to be bad news, Marnie lingers to chat with him — and he finally explains to her what happened all those years ago, when he broke things off with her. Turns out, his dad had died — suicide, by hanging — and that threw old Charlie for a loop. Since then, he's abandoned his former life completely and turned over a new, grittier, who-gives-a-fuck leaf. Marnie is still completely magnetized by him, though.



He wants to know if Marnie will go to a party with him. She resists for a hot minute before giving in. But first, he tells her, they need to get her a party dress. Charlie and Marnie duck into a resale shop and pick out a pink, sparkly Barbie gown — and away they go. Where to? Uptown, to the Plaza Hotel. Marnie quickly realizes that Charlie is making his way these days by dealing cocaine; while he's making a drug deal, she scams an older guy at the bar who is trying to get her to come back to his room with a hooker. (Yep, we're still talking about Marnie — uptight, control freak Marnie, who is apparently a completely different person when her ex enters the picture.)



Marnie and Charlie bail on the Plaza situation, have some delicious-looking Italian food, and ultimately end up walking through Central Park, where she confesses to him that her album is pretty much all about him leaving her. He seems to be taking all this in, sort of as if he were expecting them to somehow end up in Central Park years after their breakup, putting the pieces of their relationship back together. They stumble on a bunch of locked up boats and steal one, paddling out into the moonlight. They kiss; the boat tips over. How's that for a sign from the universe? Then the camera pans to Marnie underwater, her eyes wide open, surrounded by a halo of bubbles. (Girlfriend is going to need some major antibiotics for whatever is in that pond scum.) Charlie drags her up to the surface and reminds her that they can actually just stand up.

