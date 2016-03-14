After dinner, they end up walking around Times Square together, snapping pics with tourists and ultimately smooching for all the world to see. The message is not subtle, but all of this still manages to be really sweet.



Hannah and Jessa wind up going out for rice pudding. Jessa is being super antagonistic, which Hannah can't help but notice. She's also just being straight-up mean. The amateur psychologist in me thinks that she's sabotaging the friendship so that she can be with Adam — and also working out some latent resentment about Hannah needing so much friendship. Hannah presses the issue of what's going on between them and Jessa says that maybe they just shouldn't be friends anymore. Hannah storms off with her rice pudding to the train, home to Fran, who she is still fighting with.



Jessa leaves that encounter and goes straight to Adam's apartment, where she confesses what happened with Hannah and also that she's wanted to be with Adam for a really long time. They end up having sex on the couch — though, it should be mentioned, it's super-awkward sex, the kind you have with someone you really like and want things to go well with — and then pass out together. Jessa is clearly aware that this is going to be a rocky transition, though, in part because she really is invested in how things work out with Adam.

