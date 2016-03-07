Things get smoochy fast. Adam kisses Jessa, who is still insisting that they are just friends. "I'm not doing this will-they-won't-they shit," she says, before bailing. Honestly, this is getting a little tiresome. The lady doth protest too much, consider how hard she's egging the whole thing on.



Back in Japan, Shosh winds up at a club, rocking out to what must be said is a truly excellent band playing a song that would seem to be titled "Come On Get It On." (Foreshadow much?) Yoshi is there, too, and eventually they leave together, along with a few other friends, and head to a BDSM salon. Yoshi is clearly dissatisfied with the impropriety of the whole situation, but Shosh is cool with it and ends up slipping into a sexy nurse costume and whipping one of the guys. He gets the wrong idea and comes on to her a little, at which point Yoshi interrupts and whisks Shosh away, nurse costume and all. He escorts her outside and the kiss for the first time. So much for the possibility of a clean break, right?

