Hannah escorts Fran to the guys' cabin, confessing that she thinks all this wedding stuff is nonsense. Fran, who may be the best behaved boyfriend ever, tells Hannah that he thinks there is such a thing as an enjoyably chill wedding. But Hannah barely lets him get a word in, revealing that the real source of her lack of enthusiasm is the fact that she doesn't actually know Desi. How can Marnie marry someone that she, Hannah, doesn't know?



When Hannah and Fran get to the cabin where all the guys are getting ready, Ray is chilling in a leather club chair and Desi is nowhere to be seen. But Fran and Hannah do cross paths with Adam (who, it must be said, looks damned dapper in a suit). It's a weird moment — and not just in the awkward sense: The script intentionally veers into a sputtering series of nonsense noises between the dudes, who at no point manage to muster even a simple, "Hey, man." Ray is the one who interrupts the exchange, at which point Hannah leaves. Then, Desi walks in with Elijah and another bud named Wolf in tow. They've been meditating and are radiating some seriously performative Zen energy. Fran offers everyone the beers he brought with, but the only person who accepts is Ray.



Meanwhile, the gals are explaining their desired looks to the makeup artist, Bebe (that's "bee-bee," not "bay-bay," which was how Marnie pronounced it the first time). It's clear from Bebe's personal aesthetic that she might not be the right person to do hair and makeup for this particular event and becomes even more evident so when Marnie starts to describe what she's going for.



She wants a look that's "artistic," a cross between Ralph Lauren and Joni Mitchell, Marnie explains, adding that there should be a nod to her "cultural heritage, which is white Christian woman." This might be the most preposterous — and best — line of the entire episode. (And honestly, it seemed just mocking enough to make us wonder if Girls is finally learning to takes itself a little less seriously. If that's the case, then we're especially psyched for the rest of the season!)



Bebe gets it wrong, interpreting Marnie's wording to mean a Selena-Gomez-meets-Jesus look. All the while, Marnie continues to insist that she's totally relaxed and chill, and that Bebe can do whatever she thinks is the right vibe so long as she signs off with the bride before setting the look with hairspray.



While all this is happening inside, Jessa is sneaking a cigarette outside. Adam joins her and they end up making out for a hot minute. It looks like ill-fated romance for these two, but it's also their only scene together in this episode, so we'll just have to wait and see.

