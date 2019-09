There's a lot to talk about with the return of HBO's Girls. We've already written up a rundown of what the foursome is up to in the premiere episode here , but now we need to talk about something else. Something bigger than Marnie's (Allison Williams) contour disaster, or Hannah's (Lena Dunham) unsurprising selfishness, or even that make-out session between Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Adam (Adam Driver) between cigarette puffs.We need to talk about why everyone on Girls keeps getting married. The episode was even titled "Wedding Day." Why, in the course of so many revelatory moments and other relationship milestones, do we have to see Marnie walk down the aisle with a man so clearly wrong for her?I get that messy relationships are major pegs in the show's plotlines, but I'd rather see the girls fall down a New York manhole than see them walk down another aisle. How do we, as viewers, even relate to that? Apparently we should start, since it is the second time one of the four has gotten hitched after an extremely brief amount of time knowing the guy.