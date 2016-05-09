Khloé Kardashian Photoshopped This Pic For A Really Good Reason

Khloé Kardashian got in a bit of hot water when she posted a Photoshopped picture of her abs to Instagram. She quickly responded to her haters, but the thought must have stuck with her because she’s now offered a more complete explanation in a post to her website and app.
She confessed to the ‘shop but said she did so because of a car accident. It’s less complicated than it sounds.
"To this day, I remember the exact streets (Ventura Blvd. and Coldwater Canyon),” she writes. “I was speeding and the other car ran a stop sign. I was was wearing my seatbelt but the strap was under my armpit. I was in a small Mercedes and it compacted in the wreck. My head and upper body went through the windshield and my legs were stuck under the steering wheel.”
After several surgeries, her legs are slightly different sizes. The trauma to her knees is, appearance-wise, apparently for life.
"Whenever I post a picture of my legs on Instagram, everyone comments on how f--ked up my knees look," she writes. "My right leg is an inch and a half thinner than my left because my muscles deteriorated and never recovered."
She finished by owning up to her Photoshop, but with extenuating circumstances.
"Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!!! All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are."
Well, you can't really hate on someone for trying to cover up car crash injuries. Everyone should give Khloé a pass on this one.
