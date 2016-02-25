Khloé Kardashian Bites Back At Instagram Haters

The tallest Kardashian was in a bit of a snit today as eagle-eyed Instagrammers caught her in an alleged photoshop fail. They claimed that she trimmed one of her thighs, warping the doorframe in the process.



Khloé — whose abs are more solid than certain types of sedimentary rocks — posted a picture in response. Either she posted the original photo or she got way better at Photoshop, because there was no warping this time. The only thing left were insanely good abs and a mug mean enough to stop a hater in his tracks.



“If only hatin burned calories how dope yall would be. Too bad it doesn't. Here's the OG shot. The petty movement ain't cute. Oh and I almost forgot.... Namaste,” Khloé captioned the photo.



