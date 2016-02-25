Khloé Kardashian Bites Back At Instagram Haters

The tallest Kardashian was in a bit of a snit today as eagle-eyed Instagrammers caught her in an alleged photoshop fail. They claimed that she trimmed one of her thighs, warping the doorframe in the process.
Khloé — whose abs are more solid than certain types of sedimentary rocks — posted a picture in response. Either she posted the original photo or she got way better at Photoshop, because there was no warping this time. The only thing left were insanely good abs and a mug mean enough to stop a hater in his tracks.
“If only hatin burned calories how dope yall would be. Too bad it doesn't. Here's the OG shot. The petty movement ain't cute. Oh and I almost forgot.... Namaste,” Khloé captioned the photo.
A Photoshop fail is somewhat embarrassing but at least she’s doing it to her own photograph, not having it done to her on the cover of a magazine. But really, the lesson here is if you do Photoshop yourself, pay attention to door frames. It’s not rocket science. You would think Khloé would have people for this.
She also had her usual slate of great guests on Kocktails, including Ne-Yo teaching the Dab, the guests saying “vagina” kind of a lot, and the de rigueur game of truth and dare.
