

This story was originally published on April 10, 2016.



On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian used her Instagram to say goodbye to someone in her life. Someone she's tried to help, but realizes she just can't change. Someone who sounds a lot like Lamar Odom.



"It doesn't matter how loyal you are to someone," a quote Kardashian posted read. "You can't change someone's heart and bad habits unless they want to themselves."



Kardashian didn't stop there, though. Instead, she continued, as if she needed to get something off her chest, writing about what it means to let go.



"We have to learn to stop taking on people's problems as if they are our own," Kardashian wrote. "Loving people does not mean we have to carry their burdens and confusions on our back."