While Kardashian never mentions Odom's name, it's hard to believe it's not aimed at him. Especially since this message comes days after Us Weekly reported that the ex-basketball player was seen buying drinks in Los Angeles. This was only months after he was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel after a lethal dose of drugs and alcohol.After Odom's health scare, Kardashian stepped in to help her ex get back on his feet, even calling off their divorce . Kardashian's message talks about doing all you can to change someone for the better, but, in the end, realizing that you may be doing more harm than good."You forcing your beliefs and dreams down ones [sic] throat is only going to cause resentment and possibly manifest deeper issues," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "Possibly to the point of no return."Kardashian continued by writing that you cannot force someone to love you or be the person you need them to be. They need to figure that out on their own."You have to understand...some things ARE supposed to happen in your life, but they just are NOT meant to be," she wrote. "Damn...It took me so many years to understand that."She ends her Instagram message by sharing a piece of advice to her fans who may feel like they're going through something similar."We might not understand it at the moment, but I promise you, your future will always bring understanding and clarity of why things didn’t work out," Kardashian wrote. "Don’t put your happiness on hold for someone (family, friend, partner) who isn’t holding on to you."