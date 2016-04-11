Don't read too deep into things. This is crazy lol everything gets turned into something else. SMH— Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 10, 2016
This story was originally published on April 10, 2016.
On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian used her Instagram to say goodbye to someone in her life. Someone she's tried to help, but realizes she just can't change. Someone who sounds a lot like Lamar Odom.
"It doesn't matter how loyal you are to someone," a quote Kardashian posted read. "You can't change someone's heart and bad habits unless they want to themselves."
Kardashian didn't stop there, though. Instead, she continued, as if she needed to get something off her chest, writing about what it means to let go.
"We have to learn to stop taking on people's problems as if they are our own," Kardashian wrote. "Loving people does not mean we have to carry their burdens and confusions on our back."
"Letting go doesn't mean that you don't care about someone anymore. It's just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself." Letting go with love takes great strength. We have to learn to stop taking on peoples problems as if they are our own. Loving people does not mean we have to carry their burdens and confusions on our back. Sadly, You can only express your opinion on a situation. You can't want their life more than they do. This is in fact their life to figure out on their own and in their own time. I do believe in timing. I do believe timing is everything. You forcing your beliefs and dreams down ones throat is only going to cause resentment and possibly manifest deeper issues. Possibly to the point of no return. "People say time heals all wounds... I say time heals wounds but scars are left to remind you what you have been through and what you survived." Stop shattering your own heart by trying to make a relationship (friend, family, partner) work that clearly isn’t meant to work. We have to stop trying to repaint people's colors. We have to learn to believe the love we AREN'T given. You can't love someone into loving you. (God I wish it were that easy) You can’t force someone to be loyal, kind, understanding. You can’t force someone to be the person you need them to be. Even if it's for their own good!! Sometimes the person you want most is the person you’re best without. 😩😫 You have to understand... some things ARE supposed to happen in your life, but they just are NOT meant to be. Damn... It took me so many years to understand that. Don’t lose yourself by trying to fix what’s meant to stay broken. God always has a plan even if we can't understand it (or don't want to understand it) Even in the darkest of places... Our Lord sees His vision. We might not understand it at the moment but I promise you, your future will always bring understanding and clarity of why things didn’t work out. Don’t put your happiness on hold for someone (family, friend, partner) who isn’t holding on to you. "A Girl once told me… Be careful when trying to fix a broken person. For you may cut yourself on their shattered pieces."
After Odom's health scare, Kardashian stepped in to help her ex get back on his feet, even calling off their divorce. Kardashian's message talks about doing all you can to change someone for the better, but, in the end, realizing that you may be doing more harm than good.
"You forcing your beliefs and dreams down ones [sic] throat is only going to cause resentment and possibly manifest deeper issues," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "Possibly to the point of no return."
Kardashian continued by writing that you cannot force someone to love you or be the person you need them to be. They need to figure that out on their own.
"You have to understand...some things ARE supposed to happen in your life, but they just are NOT meant to be," she wrote. "Damn...It took me so many years to understand that."
She ends her Instagram message by sharing a piece of advice to her fans who may feel like they're going through something similar.
"We might not understand it at the moment, but I promise you, your future will always bring understanding and clarity of why things didn’t work out," Kardashian wrote. "Don’t put your happiness on hold for someone (family, friend, partner) who isn’t holding on to you."