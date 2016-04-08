Khloé Kardashian Rocks Braces & Baby Kendall In Hilarious Throwback Pic

There's nothing like a hilarious old family photo to brighten our week.
Yesterday Khloé Kardashian proved that she's always been something of a fashion plate. Here's the circa '90s pic she shared on her website and app in honor of #ThrowbackThursday. Note the head-to-toe animal print, and baby Kendall Jenner's matching ensemble. Pretty sure Kris Jenner is to blame.
"Um, how come no one told me braces + all-over animal print wasn't a good look?!" Kardashian joked. "Leopard overload!!! But, how cute is Kendall?"
Agreed, Kendall was a total cutie pie. And don't knock the braces. Gwen Stefani would be proud.
Yesterday Khloé Kardashian proved that she's always been something of a fashion plate. Here's the circa '90s pic she shared on her website and app in honor of #ThrowbackThursday. Note the head-to-toe animal print, and baby Kendall Jenner's matching ensemble. Pretty sure Kris Jenner is to blame.
"Um, how come no one told me braces + all-over animal print wasn't a good look?!" Kardashian joked. "Leopard overload!!! But, how cute is Kendall?"
Agreed, Kendall was a total cutie pie. And don't knock the braces. Gwen Stefani would be proud.
Advertisement