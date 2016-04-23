30+ Times Gwen Stefani Never Sacrificed The Lewk

In terms of celebrity style, Gwen Stefani's fashion résumé is front-and-back, single-spaced, nine-point font at this point. When she's not wearing her own designs, she's setting trends and has been defining what's "cool" for nearly two decades. From braces to midriff-baring tops to drop-crotch capris and back, it seems as though all of Stefani's fashion high notes have become mass hits.
After several decades of being famous, she's managed to maintain relevancy (and her cool factor) in both the music and fashion industries. Never one to settle down, Gwen has been switching things up since her No Doubt days. In the slideshow ahead, you'll discover a few things Stefani is championing in this decade: jumpsuits, Adidas track jackets, overalls, and really, really high heels.