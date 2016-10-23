TMZ reports that Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom signed and filed their divorce settlement on Friday. But don't called them officially divorced quite yet. They still have to wait another month for a judge to get it signed, sealed, and delivered. California law requires a six-month waiting period after a couple initially files for divorce before a judge can finalize the split.
This isn't the first time Kardashian and Odom have signed divorce papers. In December 2013, she first filed for divorce amid rumors of Odom's substance abuse and cheating. The pair had already reached a signed settlement in July 2015, but Kardashian withdrew her petition for divorce when Odom was hospitalized and comatose for four days after a suspected overdose in October 2015.
After attempts to rebuild their relationship and maintain Odom's sobriety failed, Kardashian filed for divorce again on May 26, 2016. That means December is the earliest a judge can complete the process.
Kardashian and Odom met in 2009 and married soon after, on September 27, 2009.
This isn't the first time Kardashian and Odom have signed divorce papers. In December 2013, she first filed for divorce amid rumors of Odom's substance abuse and cheating. The pair had already reached a signed settlement in July 2015, but Kardashian withdrew her petition for divorce when Odom was hospitalized and comatose for four days after a suspected overdose in October 2015.
After attempts to rebuild their relationship and maintain Odom's sobriety failed, Kardashian filed for divorce again on May 26, 2016. That means December is the earliest a judge can complete the process.
Kardashian and Odom met in 2009 and married soon after, on September 27, 2009.
Advertisement