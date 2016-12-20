Khloé Kardashian's New Boyfriend Reportedly Just Had A Baby With His Ex

There's "it's complicated" and there's Kardashian-Jenner complicated. This year alone has given us Kylie-Tyga-Chyna-Rob dumpster fire, a reuniting Kourtney and Scott Disick, and a rumored rift between Kim and Kanye. Why should Khloé be any different?
The reality star has found romance with NBA player Tristan Thompson. As always, however, there's a catch: A catch that cries and poops and will need looking after for at least the next 18 years.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Thompson's ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, gave birth to his son last week. A source confirmed that Craig and the baby are "happy and healthy."
The plot thickens. Craig also reportedly used to date Tyga, who — better grab a pen and some paper — is not only dating Kylie Jenner, but is also the father of Rob Kardashian's on-off love Blac Chyna's first child, King Cairo.
Thompson, meanwhile, has been accused of dumping a pregnant Craig in favor of Khloé.
How's Khloé handling all this? Pretty well, we guess. Just chilling with her man in his-and-hers came.
Can't wait to see how this all plays out.
