Khloé Kardashian's Boyfriend & Tyga Have The Same Ex-Girlfriend

This just in, from the Mixed-Up Files of Ms. Khloé A. Kardashian: Khloé's boyfriend's ex is apparently a former flame of Tyga's as well.
Let's take a minute to map this out. The youngest Kardashian sister is currently dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. Thompson's ex — Jordan Craig, who may or may not be pregnant with his child, according to BET — once dated Tyga, reports Hollywood Life. And while the "Rack City" rapper is dating Khloé's little sis Kylie Jenner, he has a toddler with Khloé and Kylie's future sister-in-law, Blac Chyna.
To recap, Khloé's boyfriend's supposed baby mama — Craig — previously dated Tyga, Khloé's sister's current boyfriend and Khloé's brother's fiancé's ex. Just wanted to make sure we're all clear. This should make Thanksgiving at the Kardashians' pretty interesting.
Who knows, maybe there are only five eligible singles in Los Angeles? Or maybe this is all just a bit bizarre.
